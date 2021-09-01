FBI honors four Tazewell County deputies

Some members of the group came to Richlands in August of 2020 and demonstrated in front of town hall. Hankins said he and the other officers gathered information and passed it along to help the FBI identify and locate Lijbers.

Smith said a picture from one of the posts Libjers made on Facebook was sent to the FBI and used to identify him. Meador said the FBI gets the job done and sees the success it does by partnering with local law enforcement. “We have the same mission. This isn’t the first time we have been to the sheriff’s office,’ he said.

Hankins has been with the sheriff’s office 15 years and worked with the Department of Corrections prior to that. Triplett has a similar amount of experience and Smith was with the drug court program between stints as a road deputy.

Blanton has been a road deputy since 2018. Tazewell County Sheriff Brian Hieatt said all of them are fine officers. Libjers entered a guilty plea in federal court in Abingdon in April and was sentenced Aug. 19 to time served.

Meador said it would be up to Immigration and Customs Enforcement, (ICE), to deal with the issue of Libjers’ expired visa.