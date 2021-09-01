FBI honors four Tazewell County deputies

Tazewell, Va. – Assistance in apprehending a Bugaloo Boi gained four Tazewell County Sheriff’s Deputies recognition from the FBI.
Lt. Brian Triplett, Captain Jonathan Hankins, Deputy Ray Smith and Deputy Brandon Blanton received the awards from Stanley Meador of the Richmond Division of the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Jaap Willem Lijbers, a Dutch national was arrested on a federal criminal complaint charging him with illegal possession of a firearm while being unlawfully present in the United States. Lijbers, 26, was living in the United States on an I-94 Visa that expired on May 20, 2014.
They received certificates signed by FBI Director Christopher Wray. Hankins will be attending the FBI’s national academy in the fall.
“We spent months gathering information that ultimately brought us here, to Tazewell County. It was through a partnership with the Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office that we able to connect the dots and identify Mr. Lijbers,’ Meador said.
He said the case was an excellent example of the success that can be had when agencies work together. According to court documents, Lijbers, who was residing in Raven frequently coordinated and communicated online with members of the Bugaloo Bois, a loosely connected group of individuals espousing violent anti-government sentiments. During some of these interactions, court documents allege that Lijbers encouraged other members of the Bugaloo Bois group to attend political rallies and commit acts of violence, to include taking over government buildings. Lijbers also encouraged others to participate in violent conduct against law enforcement officers in a “pig roast.”
Some members of the group came to Richlands in August of 2020 and demonstrated in front of town hall. Hankins said he and the other officers gathered information and passed it along to help the FBI identify and locate Lijbers.
Smith said a picture from one of the posts Libjers made on Facebook was sent to the FBI and used to identify him. Meador said the FBI gets the job done and sees the success it does by partnering with local law enforcement. “We have the same mission. This isn’t the first time we have been to the sheriff’s office,’ he said.
Hankins has been with the sheriff’s office 15 years and worked with the Department of Corrections prior to that. Triplett has a similar amount of experience and Smith was with the drug court program between stints as a road deputy.
Blanton has been a road deputy since 2018. Tazewell County Sheriff Brian Hieatt said all of them are fine officers. Libjers entered a guilty plea in federal court in Abingdon in April and was sentenced Aug. 19 to time served.
Meador said it would be up to Immigration and Customs Enforcement, (ICE), to deal with the issue of Libjers’ expired visa.