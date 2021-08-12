Ecotourism project funded in Buchanan County

“The re-establishment of elk in Central Appalachia has been a major success, in part, due to habitat created from mining processes and the reclamation of the lands used. This AMLER grant has provided a unique opportunity for many wildlife species, including Virginia's growing elk herd, to benefit from lands that have not been fully reclaimed,” said DWR Elk Project Leader Shannon Bolling. “This is a win-win-win; for the community, the wildlife and restoration of abandoned mined land features. We are honored to be a part of the program and to be able to collaborate with SWVA Sportsmen and DMME. We look forward to the benefits it will bring to the public, especially when folks want to come enjoy elk.”