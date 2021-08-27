Pleas entered in fraud cases

“These five individuals used a carefully orchestrated series of lies to steal hundreds of thousands of dollars intended for Virginians struggling during a once-in-a-generation global health pandemic,” Acting United States Attorney Daniel P. Bubar said today. “The Department of Justice is grateful to the Internal Revenue Service, Department of Labor and the Virginia Employment Commission for their hard work and commitment to investigating these cases and bringing these individuals to justice.”

“Investigating those who fraudulently take funds from pandemic relief programs will continue to be a focus of IRS-CI. These programs were put into place to assist those struggling through the global crisis, not to be used for personal enrichment,” said Darrell J. Waldon, Acting Special Agent in Charge of the IRS-CI Washington DC Field Office.