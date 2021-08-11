VHSL leaves decision on masks at sporting events to localities

Charlottesville, Va. – Virginia students have to wear masks in school but may not have to wear them at sporting events or practice.

The Virginia High School League, (VHSL), the governing body for high school sports in the Commonwealth issued a press release Aug. 11 saying it would leave the decision on wearing masks to local school boards. VHSL staff has consulted with the Virginia Department of Education and VHSL Legal Counsel to determine the extent to which this law applies to VHSL activities.

This law addresses explicitly “in-person instruction” under the purview of local school boards, and therefore does not apply to extracurricular activities or other non-instructional activities on school grounds. School Boards are not bound by law to follow CDC guidelines for non-instructional activities.

Each local school board will adopt safety protocols for extracurricular activities - athletes, coaches, and spectators,’ the release said. The Tazewell County School Board, acting on advice from legal counsel, voted to require masks in school buildings and on buses.

The board agreed to look at the number of cases each month and reconsider making mask wearing optional as soon as it can.