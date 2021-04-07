Tazewell County supervisors oppose coal severance bill

Tazewell, Va. – Tazewell County supervisors have joined their counterparts in Russell and Buchanan County in opposing the governor’s changes to the bill eliminating the coal severance tax.

The board issued a press release just prior to its April 6 meeting opposing the bill which will be taken up in the April 7 veto session of the house and senate. House Bill No. 1899 and Senate Bill No. 1252 would terminate the Coal Employment and Production Incentive Tax Credit and Coalfield Employment Enhancement Tax Credit after tax year 2021 and would prohibit allocation of those tax credits after January 1, 2022. The proposed budget by Governor Ralph S. Northam would allocate the annual projected budgeted amounts for those tax credits to the University of Virginia’s College at Wise, beginning January 1, 2022. Those budgeted amount would total approximately $7,400,000 through June 30, 2025, and would total approximately $6,500,000 annually, beginning July 1, 2026.