Tazewell County School Board says no to CRT

Tazewell, Va. – Tazewell County’s School Board wants to calm public fears as the new school term approaches.

The board made an official announcement July 27 that it will not have any new policies or revised policies for the start of school. Several parents attended the July board meeting and expressed concern about transgender issues and Critical Race Theory.

Board Chairman Irene Mullins stated at the meeting that Critical Race Theory was not in the county’s curriculum. The board followed that up with the official statement about both issues.

“Tazewell County Public Schools has not added Critical Race Theory to the student curriculum and it will not be taught to any student at any grade level in any TCPS school,’ the release said.

The release went on to say that the board does not have any new policies or policy revisions regarding transgender students. The board has previously adopted nondiscrimination policies that encompass all students. The school system will continue working with all students on a case by case basis regarding school facilities and facility usage. “Our board is committed to treating all students, faculty, and staff with respect and will not tolerate any form of discrimination.” TCPS nondiscrimination policy confirms the school system will not discriminate with regards to “any characteristic protected by law,” Mullins said.