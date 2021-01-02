Covid complications claims the life of Ben Chafin

Staff reports
Tazewell, Va. – County and state leaders expressed their shock and condolences on the death of Senator Ben Chafin Jan. 1.
Chafin, 60, died from complications from the Coronavirus at the VCU Medical Center in Richmond. A
Russell County native, Chafin served in the House of Delegates in 2013 and was elected to the Senate in 2014. He was sworn in for a second four year term last January and had already drafted legislation for introduction when this year’s session opens Jan. 13.
In addition to serving in the senate, Chafin operated a law practice in Lebanon, was a cattle farmer and on the board of directors of First Bank and Trust. Charlie Stacy, chairman of the Tazewell County Board of Supervisors issued a statement on behalf of the board.
“My colleagues and I were saddened to learn of the passing of State Senator Ben Chafin. Throughout his career he was a dedicated public servant who deeply cared for the residents of Southwest Virginia. Our thoughts, prayers and deepest condolences are extended to his family,’ Stacy said.
Third District Delegate Will Morefield also offered his condolences. "Our family is deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Senator Ben Chafin. Senator Chafin was a gentleman and strong advocate for Southwest Virginia. His desire to help others is something that will never be forgotten. Our hearts and prayers go out to him and his family during this difficult time."
“Senator Ben Chafin was a great legislator as well as a friend. As a native of Southwest Virginia, he cared deeply for its people and was a tremendous advocate for them in the state Senate. I will miss this good and dedicated public servant. My prayers are with his wife Lora and his family,’ Ninth District Congressman Morgan Griffith said.
A press release from the Senator’s office said no formal services would be held. “The family, at Ben’s request, will not hold a formal burial service and request that in lieu of flowers and other acts of kindness to please make food bank donations in Ben’s memory to the Elk Garden School Community Ministry at 52 Hayters Gap Road, Rosedale, Va., 24280. The food bank is affiliated with the Gracewood Community Church in Lebanon, Virginia where Ben and his family attended since its founding in 2008.
The 38th district is comprised of all of Bland, Buchanan, Dickenson, Pulaski, Russell, and Tazewell Counties and the cities of Norton and Radford, as well as parts of Montgomery, Smyth, and Wise Counties.