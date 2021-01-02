Covid complications claims the life of Ben Chafin

Staff reports

Tazewell, Va. – County and state leaders expressed their shock and condolences on the death of Senator Ben Chafin Jan. 1.

Chafin, 60, died from complications from the Coronavirus at the VCU Medical Center in Richmond. A

Russell County native, Chafin served in the House of Delegates in 2013 and was elected to the Senate in 2014. He was sworn in for a second four year term last January and had already drafted legislation for introduction when this year’s session opens Jan. 13.

In addition to serving in the senate, Chafin operated a law practice in Lebanon, was a cattle farmer and on the board of directors of First Bank and Trust. Charlie Stacy, chairman of the Tazewell County Board of Supervisors issued a statement on behalf of the board.

“My colleagues and I were saddened to learn of the passing of State Senator Ben Chafin. Throughout his career he was a dedicated public servant who deeply cared for the residents of Southwest Virginia. Our thoughts, prayers and deepest condolences are extended to his family,’ Stacy said.