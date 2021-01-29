Late evening fire damages Thompson Valley home

Tazewell, Va. – Crews from five fire departments battled a blaze in the bitter cold Jan. 28.

Tazewell County Fire and EMS Coordinator Barry Brooks said in a press release that the call came in at 7:55 p.m. of a fully involved structure fire in the Chatham Lane area of Thompson Valley. Brooks said crews from Thompson Valley, the Town of Tazewell and Tazewell County responded initially.

Brooks said temperatures were in the mid –teens and snow was falling when the first crew went up the icy hill The incident commander called for assistance from Baptist Valley and Clear Fork for manpower.

He said 20 firefighters battled the blaze for 45 minutes to get it under control. The home was vacant at the time of the fire.

Fire crews remained on scene for mop up for several hours. Deputies from the Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office and Town of Tazewell EMS remained on scene while first responders worked.

Brooks said the cause of the fire is unknown and remains under investigation. He said the modular home appeared to be a total loss. The owner was deceased and the home was for sale at the time of the fire.