VCEDA approves funds for Tazewell medical facility

Lebanon, Va. – Tazewell County could soon be home to a medical manufacturing facility

During its June meeting the Virginia Coalfield Economic Development Authority, (VCEDA), approved funding to assist with a study for the project. The board approved up to $170,000 in grant funds to the Tazewell County Industrial Development Authority.

The authority is working with a company that has not been made public to finance a feasibility study and a buildout of a medical incubator, according to Southern District Supervisor Mike Hymes, who serves on the VCEDA board.

The funds approved for the project will be used for the build-out and furnishing of the incubator to be able to make medical kits for a pilot study project, the production of the medical kits themselves and funding to deploy the medical kits in the region in association with health partners.

“This is a great and innovative project which will bring jobs to Tazewell County and attack the serious health issue of cervical cancer. This demonstrates our county’s, and VCEDA’s commitment to diversify our economy I want to thank Del Morefield for his leadership in finding an alternate manufacturing location for this group in the southern district of Tazewell County. This is a great project for our area,’ Hymes said.