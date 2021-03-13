Sheriff addresses litter concerns in Tazewell County

Cedar Bluff, Va. – Litter is becoming a major concern around the county and Sheriff Brian Hieatt addressed the issue at the Cedar Bluff Town Council meeting Mar. 9.

“I had a call and a question about litter. That is a question we are getting a lot. I got a call this morning saying it, (trash) is all up and down the four lane,’ Hieatt said. The sheriff said cleaning up dumps sites and cleaning up the county was something he had a passion for.

He cited Teen Venture, Boy Scouts, high school students and others as having helped clean up dump sites. Members of his department have also volunteered to assist with cleanup efforts. Hieatt said the state stopped paying officers to take inmates out of the jail and supervise in litter control in July of 2019.

He said when the funding was again approved Covid hit and the regional jail was locked down. Hieatt said the regional jail superintendent has approved using inmates again as soon as they are fully vaccinated.

He said they are also working with probation and parole to get parolees twice a week to work cleanup programs. He introduced Captain Neil Turley, who supervises the detective division and utilizes cameras to catch people dumping illegally.