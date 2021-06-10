Governor presents $15.6 million for broadband in SWVA

Northam announced the VATI grant award in late January.

The VATI funds – in the amount of $15,636,544 – are matched by additional public and private funding for a total project of more than $45 million. The VATI funding will facilitate the deployment of more than 1,300 miles of new fiber broadband infrastructure throughout the PDC’s four counties.

“Providing access to the internet and expanding broadband is a top priority for me,” Del. Will Morefield noted. “The recent VATI award could not have come at a better time for the region. All of the local partners should be commended for their hard work on seeing this award come to fruition. I am committed to supporting these types of projects and as a member of the House Appropriations committee I will make every effort to increase funding. Every resident in Southwest Virginia should have access to the internet.”

Added Sen. Travis Hackworth, "This funding through the VATI grant will provide crucial access to broadband for families and businesses that will improve our quality of life, enhance education and workforce opportunities, as well as improve our healthcare through telemedicine options. This is a huge step, and I am appreciative of all those involved in the initiative. It is a great day in SWVA."