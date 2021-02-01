Coronavirus rate of new cases continues to decline in Tazewell County

Tazewell, Va. – February starts with the war against the Coronavirus continuing.
Tazewell County had 42 new cases in one week bringing its total to 2,967 from 2,925. The death toll rose by four from 29 to 33 and the number hospitalized did likewise going from 114 to 118.
Russell County went from 1,889 cases to 1,911 but had just two additional people hospitalized bringing their total to 103 and one new death in a week going from 21 to 22. Buchanan County now has had 1,162 cases with 80 hospitalized and 32 deaths.
Dickenson County stands at 821 cases with 34 hospitalized and 14 deaths since the virus arrived. The quest to get people vaccinated continues with the four counties in the Cumberland Plateau receiving 14,300 doses as of Feb. 1.
Tazewell County had administered 5,131 doses with 535 of those receiving the vaccine having both doses. Buchanan County had handed 2,421 doses with 266 of those being the second shot. Dickenson was at 1,916 vaccines administered with 202 people fully vaccinated.
Russell County had administered 3,688 doses with 522 in the second round. Statewide 843,230 doses have been given with 124,407 fully vaccinated. The scoreboard shows 33,675 doses a day begin given statewide.
Despite those figures State Senator Todd Pillion said more needs to be done. “Last week Virginia hit a new low when it was ranked 50th in the entire nation for vaccine distribution per 100,000 residents,’ Pillion said in his weekly report from Richmond.
The Cumberland Plateau and LENOWISCO planning districts announced a new system for scheduling appointments last week. “– LENOWISCO and Cumberland Plateau Health Districts’ residents can now complete an online survey that will place them on a waiting list for COVID-19 vaccine appointments. The survey can be found at LENOWISCO: https://redcap.link/LHDwaitlist
Cumberland Plateau: https://redcap.link/CPwaitlist
Everyone who wants to get a vaccine through a LENOWISCO or Cumberland Plateau Health District clinic should complete this online survey for the district they live in. Completing the survey is not scheduling an appointment or a guarantee of an appointment. Health district staff will use the list generated by this survey to contact eligible individuals to schedule an appointment as vaccines become available.
Everyone who calls the local health department to inquire about a vaccine will be directed to sign up via this online survey. If you do not have internet access, please ask a friend or family member to complete the online waitlist for you, if possible. If necessary, call the local health department and a staff member will complete the survey on their behalf.
Community partners, listed on the LENOWISCO and Cumberland Plateau Health District websites are still scheduling appointments. However, vaccine allocation for community partners and local health departments remains extremely limited, and appointments will also be limited.
For more information about COVID-19 vaccination, visit www.vdh.virginia.gov/covid-19-vaccine. For details on COVID-19 vaccination in LENOWISCO Health District, visit http://www.vdh.virginia.gov/lenowisco/ and in Cumberland Plateau Health District, visit http://www.vdh.virginia.gov/cumberland-plateau/