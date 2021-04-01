Four apply for Tazewell County Supervisor's seat

Tazewell, Va. – Four people applied for the position of interim Supervisor in Tazewell County.

The Board of Supervisors took applications until Mar. 30 for the position previously held by Travis Hackworth. Hackworth’s resignation from the board of supervisors was set to coincide with his taking the oath of office as the 38th district’s state senator.

The remaining four supervisors set a closed session for their April 6 meeting to interview the four applicants. Dr. George Brown, former superintendent of schools in the county has tossed his name in the pot.

Blake Ray, owner of Coaltown Taps in Richlands is another applicant for the position. Seth White, a Richlands businessman, who held the seat prior to Hackworth, is asking for the appointment also.

Adrienne Cordle, who serves as the director of finance for the town of Richlands applied for the position. The board’s agenda for the April 6 meeting indicates they will recess that meeting until later in the month.

They are expected to make the appointment at the second April meeting. Whoever is appointed will serve until a special election is held for the remaining time on the term. Hackworth was reelected in November of 2019 to a four year term.

The circuit court will order the special election after receiving a request from the county attorney. The northwestern district is primarily comprised of the town of Richlands, Raven and Jewel Ridge.