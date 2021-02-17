North Carolina native to be new Richlands town manafger

Richlands, Va. – A new man will take the town reins Mar. 15.
At its Feb. 16 meeting town council voted 5-0 to hire John A. O’Daniel to succeed Tim Taylor. Taylor, whose resignation takes effect Mar. 15 has been town manager in Richlands for more than 30 years.
O’Daniel comes to Richlands from Williamston North Carolina where he has served as town administrator since September of 2018. A High Point North Carolina native, O’Daniel had served as town administrator in Bladenboro NC before moving to Williamston.
Williamston is in Martin County and had a population of 5,511 in the 2010 census. Mayor Paul Crawford said the town had 19 applications and interviewed several people before deciding to hire O’Daniel at a salary of $110,000.
He departs Williamston as the town is completing a $5 million project to renovate the fire department and construct a new police station. While he has experience running the day to day operations of a town, Richlands will be his first endeavor with a municipal electric company.
O’Daniel’s resignation in Williamston takes effect Feb. 26 and his first day on the job in Richlands will be Mar. 15. Crawford said Taylor will be available for consultation with O’Daniel if needed.