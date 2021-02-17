 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
North Carolina native to be new Richlands town manafger
0 comments

North Carolina native to be new Richlands town manafger

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Richlands, Va. – A new man will take the town reins Mar. 15.

At its Feb. 16 meeting town council voted 5-0 to hire John A. O’Daniel to succeed Tim Taylor. Taylor, whose resignation takes effect Mar. 15 has been town manager in Richlands for more than 30 years.

O’Daniel comes to Richlands from Williamston North Carolina where he has served as town administrator since September of 2018. A High Point North Carolina native, O’Daniel had served as town administrator in Bladenboro NC before moving to Williamston.

Williamston is in Martin County and had a population of 5,511 in the 2010 census. Mayor Paul Crawford said the town had 19 applications and interviewed several people before deciding to hire O’Daniel at a salary of $110,000.

He departs Williamston as the town is completing a $5 million project to renovate the fire department and construct a new police station.  While he has experience running the day to day operations of a town, Richlands will be his first endeavor with a municipal electric company.

O’Daniel’s resignation in Williamston takes effect Feb. 26 and his first day on the job in Richlands will be Mar. 15.  Crawford said Taylor will be available for consultation with O’Daniel if needed.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Richlands/Clinch Valley News

Five seeking Republican nomination for Governor

Tazewell, Va. – Last week’s wild weather wiped out Pete Snyder’s campaign stop in Tazewell but the latest entrant into the race for the Republican nomination for Governor hopes to make it back to the area before the May convention.

Snyder, now the CEO of a capital investment firm announced his plans to seek the nomination last month. Snyder, who founded New Media Strategies, was an unsuccessful candidate for the party’s nomination for LT. Governor in 2013.

He joins a field that includes former House Speaker Kirk Cox, Senator Amanda Chase, Sergio De la Pena and Glenn Youngkin. De la Pena is a retired army officer and Youngkin retired as co-CEO of the Carlyle Group.

Snyder has made re-opening the public schools a major issue for his campaign. This is the first time in several years the Republican Party has chosen a convention over a primary to select its candidates.

The winner of the nomination will face the winner of a June 8 Democratic primary. Terry McAuliffe, who served as governor from 2014 to 2018 is part of a four person field seeking the Democratic nomination. 

Lt. Governor Justin Fairfax, Senator Jennifer McClellan and former Delegate Jennifer Carroll Foy will join McAuliffe on the ballot. Whomever both parties choose will face off Nov. 2 to replace Ralph Northam.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics