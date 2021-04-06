Tazewell and Buchanan companies part of new energy program

"This project connects directly to the ongoing efforts of The Solar Workgroup of Southwest Virginia's to support solar-related jobs in the region," said project lead Adam Wells, Regional Director of Community and Economic Development at Appalachian Voices. "Since the workgroup was established, we have had the goal to support manufacturing jobs connected to renewable energy sectors. Thanks to broad support and engagement from stakeholders across the region, we have identified the strategies outlined in this project as the best way to leverage our regions assets and gain a share of the rapidly expanding electrification market."

In addition to the technical assistance provided to the four companies, the project will also consider the business support ecosystems of the two counties in which the businesses are located, and will provide recommendations for how leaders can support business diversification, growth and development from a local government angle.

"We strongly support efforts such as this to encourage existing companies to expand and diversify their businesses and to create opportunities for new business development in this industry sector," commented Jim Baldwin, Executive Director of the Cumberland Plateau Planning District Commission and GO Virginia Region One Council Member.