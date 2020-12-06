Tazewell County offering assistance to restaurant owners

Tazewell, Va. – Grant funds and thinking outside the box could give county restaurants some relief from the state restrictions imposed due to the Coronavirus.

At its Dec. 1 meeting the Tazewell County Board of Supervisors voted to approve funds for the tourism department to offer grants to restaurants. The money would be used to purchase heaters for outdoor spaces where the restaurants can seat customers.

The Commonwealth is currently imposing restrictions on indoor seating on restaurants. Tourism Director A.J. Robinson said the department had partnered with Lowe’s in Claypool Hill to ensure the heaters are available and they are all the same quality.

Robinson said restaurants would be called and given information about the grants and the application process would be seven to 10 days. The board voted to approve $15,000 to fund the program.

[In other action the board:]

*Met in closed session to discuss personnel in engineering, economic development and evaluate the county attorney. They also discussed contract negotiations involving Project Jonah, the landfill and litigation with Harold and Donna Marinus with no action taken.

*Heard from Chuck Presley regarding the surgical center in Bluefield.