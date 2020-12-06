Tazewell County offering assistance to restaurant owners

Tazewell, Va. – Grant funds and thinking outside the box could give county restaurants some relief from the state restrictions imposed due to the Coronavirus.
At its Dec. 1 meeting the Tazewell County Board of Supervisors voted to approve funds for the tourism department to offer grants to restaurants. The money would be used to purchase heaters for outdoor spaces where the restaurants can seat customers.
The Commonwealth is currently imposing restrictions on indoor seating on restaurants. Tourism Director A.J. Robinson said the department had partnered with Lowe’s in Claypool Hill to ensure the heaters are available and they are all the same quality.
Robinson said restaurants would be called and given information about the grants and the application process would be seven to 10 days. The board voted to approve $15,000 to fund the program.
[In other action the board:]
*Met in closed session to discuss personnel in engineering, economic development and evaluate the county attorney. They also discussed contract negotiations involving Project Jonah, the landfill and litigation with Harold and Donna Marinus with no action taken.
*Heard from Chuck Presley regarding the surgical center in Bluefield.
*Held a public hearing regarding tax exemptions for Princeton Community Hospital’s property in Bluefield Va.
*Approved a donation of $2,500 to Appalachian Agency for Senior Citizens.
*Appointed Curtis Breeding to the trail blazers committee.
*Re-appointed J.R. Absher to the Cumberland plateau Planning Commission.
*Heard from Emily Viers that the county received a clean and unmodified opinion on its audit for the fiscal year.
*Received an update from the county engineer on Pounding Mill Branch Road. The Virginia Department of Transportation is doing a study of the intersection to determine if it is a safety hazard.
*Voted to ratify a poll vote to close a portion of Burke’s Garden Road.
*Approved a $700,000 donation to the school board from the CARES act funds.
*Declared the service revolver of Retired Sheriff’s DDeputy Tony Stillwell surplus so it could be sold to him for $1.
*Approved a drainage easement for the Phillips property at Wardell.
*Recessed until Dec. 16 at two p.m.
