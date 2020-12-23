AEP seeking to recover environmental costs

RICHMOND, Va., – Appalachian Power today requested permission to recover costs associated with meeting environmental regulations at its generating plants that serve Virginia customers, including rules relating to the ash handling and wastewater discharge systems at the John Amos and Mountaineer plants.

In a filing with the Virginia State Corporation Commission (SCC), Appalachian Power requested cost recovery for those environmental improvements through an Environmental Rate Adjustment Clause. If approved by the SCC, residential customers using 1,000 kWh/month are expected to see a $2.50 monthly increase beginning in October 2021.

The total investment at the two plants is approximately $250 million.

“This investment in our existing coal plants is all about balance,” said Chris Beam, Appalachian Power president and COO. “While we are planning investments in renewables in both Virginia and West Virginia, consistent with state legislation, we also need to invest in these plants because they will continue to play an important role in maintaining affordability and reliability for our customers.”