Tazewell boys' down Va. High in basketball

By Jim Talbert

The News & Press

Tazewell, Va. – An 11-0 run to start the second quarter sparked Tazewell to a 62-53 win over Va. High in boys’ basketball action Jan. 12.

The Bearcats took a 22-12 lead into the second quarter before Ethan Mills, Bryson McCall and Tre Blankenship led the Bulldog charge to the front. Va. High battled back and tied the game at 33 at the half.

Josiah Jordan sparked a Tazewell rally to open the second half and the Bulldogs moved ahead 47-44. Jordan stayed hot into the fourth quarter and Bryson McCall was four for four at the foul line as the Bulldogs built the lead to 15 at 62-47.

The Bearcats scored the final five points of the evening to close the final margin to single digits. Jordan led the scoring for Tazewell with 17, 13 of them in the second half.

McCall, Blankenship and Mills each had 10 for Tazewell. Gavin Duty had eight points for the ‘Dogs and Jacob Whitt was a force on the boards and defensively.

Taylor had 17 and Martin 11 to lead Va. High.