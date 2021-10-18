Tazewell County Schools unveil new 911 safety features

Tazewell, Va. – A pair of new programs and a new position should enhance the safety of Tazewell County students and school personnel.

Sheriff Brian Hieatt, Superintendent of Schools Dr. Chris Stacy, 911 Coordinator Randy Ann Davis and School Safety Coordinator Ron Holt announced the new programs Oct. 15. Smart 911 and the Rave Panic Button are the new programs.

They also added a 911 dispatcher to the school safety division to focus on the various safety programs. Davis said the dispatcher will monitor Rave emergencies, the Handle With Care program and monitor the cameras in the schools during emergencies.

They will also have direct radio communication from the schools in the event of an emergency. Smart911 is a free program that allows individuals and families to sign up online and provide key information to 9911 dispatchers during an emergency.

“Smart 911 saves critical time in an emergency and has proven to save lives nationwide. The additional information provided in a Smart 911 safety profile enables us to know exactly where we are going and who we are looking for in a house fire or at the scene of a vehicle accident, those details can help us respond faster and more efficiently,’ Davis said.