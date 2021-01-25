Vaccine supply to region slowing down

Tazewell Va., - Slowly but surely Tazewell County residents are getting the Coronavirus vaccine.

As of Jan. 25, 3,014 people had at least one doses and 306 people were fully vaccinated. Buchanan County had 1,336 people with one vaccine and 109 fully vaccinated.

Russell County had 2,365 with one dose and 236 fully vaccinated. Dickenson County had 1,070 vaccines issued for the first round and 78 people with both doses. Cases seem to be declining with the county at 2,925 cases with 114 hospitalizations and 29 deaths.

Russell County stood at 1,889 with 101 hospitalized and 21 deaths. Dickenson was at 808 cases with 32 hospitalized and 13 deaths. Buchanan was showing 1,031 cases with 73 hospitalized and 27 deaths.

“Commonwealth Senior Living at Cedar Bluff” partnered with Walgreens and administered the first round of the vaccine to residents and employees last week. The staff made it a party with balloons, decorations and food for those getting the vaccine.

The government slowed the process last week with a decision to allocate vaccines based on population meaning Cumberland Plateau Health District will get one percent of the vaccines allocated for the Commonwealth.