Vaccine supply to region slowing down

Tazewell Va., - Slowly but surely Tazewell County residents are getting the Coronavirus vaccine.
As of Jan. 25, 3,014 people had at least one doses and 306 people were fully vaccinated. Buchanan County had 1,336 people with one vaccine and 109 fully vaccinated.
Russell County had 2,365 with one dose and 236 fully vaccinated. Dickenson County had 1,070 vaccines issued for the first round and 78 people with both doses. Cases seem to be declining with the county at 2,925 cases with 114 hospitalizations and 29 deaths.
Russell County stood at 1,889 with 101 hospitalized and 21 deaths. Dickenson was at 808 cases with 32 hospitalized and 13 deaths. Buchanan was showing 1,031 cases with 73 hospitalized and 27 deaths.
“Commonwealth Senior Living at Cedar Bluff” partnered with Walgreens and administered the first round of the vaccine to residents and employees last week. The staff made it a party with balloons, decorations and food for those getting the vaccine.
The government slowed the process last week with a decision to allocate vaccines based on population meaning Cumberland Plateau Health District will get one percent of the vaccines allocated for the Commonwealth.
“The Cumberland Plateau and LENOWISCO Health Districts each have one percent of the state’s population, and will each receive one percent of the available vaccine doses. This allocation includes vaccine for health systems, local health departments, and community partners. It is a substantial reduction in vaccine compared to what has been allocated previously to the health district. Second doses are not part of this allocation, and are shipped separately. Second doses will be available, in time, for everyone who has received a first dose.
“Health systems, health districts and community partners in far Southwest Virginia will prioritize those most at risk of poor outcomes from COVID-19,” said Karen Shelton MD, interim district director. “Deaths from COVID-19 have been highest in our older populations. We will focus on vaccinating these groups, while continuing to vaccinate smaller numbers of Phase 1b essential workers.” Karen Shelton MD, interim district director said.
“As Governor Northam said, it is critical that those who are at highest risk are protected first,” continued Shelton, “so we must ask many people to wait for a vaccine. We know this is hard. We know everyone wants to be vaccinated quickly, and we wish there was enough vaccine for everyone right now. We will continue to vaccinate our community to the best of our ability with the resources we have available.”