Suit seeks to void Richlands tax ordinances

Richlands, Va. – Eight days after passing its fiscal 2021-2022 budget the town of Richlands was sued by two individuals questioning the procedures used to pass it.
During the special called meeting June 21, Richlands council voted 4-2 to approve the budget, raise real estate and personal property taxes, cigarette taxes and garbage collection fees. Each of those passed 4-2 under an emergency status allowing them to take effect July 1.
The town charter requires two readings 7 days apart to approve an ordinance unless it is an emergency. The charter and state law required the town to have its budget in place by July 1.
The charter also requires two thirds of the council to vote in favor of an ordinance before it is approved.
Aaron Gillespie, an attorney with Galumbeck and Kegley filed suit on behalf of Richard Lon Wood, II and Jannis R. White June 29. The suit was filed against the town and each council member alleging the town violated its own charter and the code of Virginia.
The suit alleges the town attempted to circumvent its own charter and the state code by passing the budget and ordinances without the required number of public hearings and without scheduling the matters to be held at the regular council meeting on the second Tuesday of each month.
It asked the court to issue a temporary restraining order to prevent enforcement of the ordinances and the budget. It also asks for an order to require the town to obtain the required public input. It also asks that the budget and other ordinances be declared null and void.