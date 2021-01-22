Undefeated Graham knocks off Tazewell 65-42

Tazewell, Va. – Graham led from start to finish and kept their record perfect with a 65-42 win over Tazewell Jan. 22.

The Bulldogs hung tough in the first half and trailed 30-20. Gavin Duty and Josiah Jordan kept the ‘Dogs in the hunt. Graham was getting balanced scoring with every member of the starting lineup getting in the action.

David Graves had seven and Xayvion Turner-Bradshaw had five for the G-Men. Every member of the Graham roster got in the game and eight players scored. David Graves topped the list with 14, Nick Owens followed with 11 and Bradshaw had nine.

The Bulldogs were led by Jordan with 12 and Duty with 10. No other player had more than four. Matt Witt, a solid post player all year for the Bulldogs suffered a dislocated knee in the first quarter.

The Bulldogs headed to Fort Chiswell Jan. 23 and finish out the season with road trips to Va. High and Lebanon and a home game with Marion. The G-Men look to wrap up another district title and stay undefeated as they close the season with games against Richlands, Lebanon and Marion.