Corp of Engineers setss meetings on Buchanan flood problems

Several meetings, including in-person open houses and town halls, will be offered by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Huntington District, in coordination with the Buchanan County Board of Supervisors, to provide information and answer any questions or concerns about the Buchanan County Sec 202 Flood Risk Management project.
An open house will take place on Wednesday, July 21, from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the Grundy High School Gymnasium at 1300 Golden Wave Drive, in Grundy. Walk-ins are welcome but if you'd like to make an appointment with a representative and ask questions, you can make an appointment by calling 1-888-841-9649 beginning July 12. A town hall meeting will take place that evening on Wednesday, July 21 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Grundy High School Gymnasium. The Corps of Engineers will make a presentation on the project and then open the meeting up for questions.
An open house will take place again on Thursday from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the Hurley High School Gymnasium at 6339 Hurley Road, in Hurley, VA. Walk-ins are welcome but if you'd like to make an appointment with a representative and ask questions, you can make an appointment by calling 1-888-841-9649 beginning July 12. A town hall meeting will take place that evening on Thursday, July 22 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Hurley High School Gymnasium. The Corps of Engineers will make a presentation on the project and then open the meeting up for questions.
The project is designed to afford Buchanan County flood damaged localities a level of protection against flooding at least sufficient to prevent any future losses to these communities from the likelihood of flooding such as occurred in April 1977. The sessions will provide information to landowners for those structures in the county that were flooded by the April 1977 flood and that are still eligible for either voluntary floodproofing (raising the structure above the April 1977 flood level) or acquisition and demolition (purchasing the structure if it cannot safely be raised).
Additional information may be found at the following Corps of Engineers website:
https://urldefense.proofpoint.com/v2/url?u=https-3A__www.lrh.usace.army.mil_Missions_Civil-2DWorks_Buchanan-2DCounty_&d=DwIFAg&c=UCja3IwhyjPGYeHcG7oIbg&r=ymE_24sQBDRcNutLZj3jS7qe6fnVrtWF66K86ZKYUlG6p-LgtXqbtRlKgIamQX_i&m=qS-8mdVYSoBj81Y0SjCkMWhwwdc0uMhAtRUNwUwGQmU&s=l8yQ0r_vnFgdoeykLtjuIjyxJtM1PEJW2dfstOd6N34&e