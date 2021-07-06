 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Corp of Engineers setss meetings on Buchanan flood problems
0 comments

Corp of Engineers setss meetings on Buchanan flood problems

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Several meetings, including in-person open houses and town halls, will be offered by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Huntington District, in coordination with the Buchanan County Board of Supervisors, to provide information and answer any questions or concerns about the Buchanan County Sec 202 Flood Risk Management project.

An open house will take place on Wednesday, July 21, from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the Grundy High School Gymnasium at 1300 Golden Wave Drive, in Grundy. Walk-ins are welcome but if you'd like to make an appointment with a representative and ask questions, you can make an appointment by calling 1-888-841-9649 beginning July 12.  A town hall meeting will take place that evening on Wednesday, July 21 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Grundy High School Gymnasium. The Corps of Engineers will make a presentation on the project and then open the meeting up for questions.

An open house will take place again on Thursday from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the Hurley High School Gymnasium at 6339 Hurley Road, in Hurley, VA. Walk-ins are welcome but if you'd like to make an appointment with a representative and ask questions, you can make an appointment by calling 1-888-841-9649 beginning July 12.  A town hall meeting will take place that evening on Thursday, July 22 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Hurley High School Gymnasium. The Corps of Engineers will make a presentation on the project and then open the meeting up for questions.

The project is designed to afford Buchanan County flood damaged localities a level of protection against flooding at least sufficient to prevent any future losses to these communities from the likelihood of flooding such as occurred in April 1977. The sessions will provide information to landowners for those structures in the county that were flooded by the April 1977 flood and that are still eligible for either voluntary floodproofing (raising the structure above the April 1977 flood level) or acquisition and demolition (purchasing the structure if it cannot safely be raised).

Additional information may be found at the following Corps of Engineers website:

 https://urldefense.proofpoint.com/v2/url?u=https-3A__www.lrh.usace.army.mil_Missions_Civil-2DWorks_Buchanan-2DCounty_&d=DwIFAg&c=UCja3IwhyjPGYeHcG7oIbg&r=ymE_24sQBDRcNutLZj3jS7qe6fnVrtWF66K86ZKYUlG6p-LgtXqbtRlKgIamQX_i&m=qS-8mdVYSoBj81Y0SjCkMWhwwdc0uMhAtRUNwUwGQmU&s=l8yQ0r_vnFgdoeykLtjuIjyxJtM1PEJW2dfstOd6N34&e

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Richlands/Clinch Valley News

Plaster sworn in as Northwestern District Supervisor

Tazewell, Va. – With her hand on her grandfather’s Bible, Shanna Plaster took the oath of office as the Northwestern District Supervisor June 24.

The Bible came from her grandfather Edgell, who was one of 19,000 Americans killed in the four week siege of Bastogne near the end of World War II. Her father was less than a year old when his father was killed and the Bible has remained in the family over the years.

Plaster, became just the third woman elected to a supervisor’s post in the county history said she hopes to be a role model for girls and boys in the program she  works with.

“My day job is for a nonprofit group called communities in schools. I try to give students a hope for the future. I want to try to make sure each child has a future and a future in Tazewell County,’ she said.

 Plaster takes office immediately after being elected June 15 to fill the time remaining on the term of Travis Hackworth.  Hackworth was elected to the state senate in March and resigned his seat on the board with nearly three years left on his term.

Plaster, who ran unopposed for the seat said jobs will be her number one priority and the need for jobs was the main concern she heard from voters while campaigning.  She expressed love for the county and a hope she could help make it a better place for people to live and work.

She has been attending board meetings unofficially since starting her campaign and said she felt comfortable and ready to vote on the budget June 29 and other issues moving forward.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics