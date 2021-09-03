Tazewell County leaders asking those needing Covid tests to see regular doctor

Tazewell, Va. – County leaders are asking citizens to get their Covid test somewhere other than the emergency room.

“Healthcare officials are telling us that they are stressed by people who are not sick seeking COVID-19 tests to return to work or school. The abundance of non-emergency patients sitting in the ER is causing a delay in getting to patents that have emergent needs. This is a trying time for our local healthcare system. Residents can do their part to elevate the stress by not using emergency rooms as an option for COVID testing unless you are sick. If you are not sick do not go to the ER,” County Administrator Eric Young said in a press release.

The county’s seven day average of new cases was 32 per day as of Sept. 2 and there were 69 cases reported Sept. 1. The recent increase in COVID cases due to the delta variant has increased the demand in testing as more businesses and events require negative tests or proof of vaccination. With the increased demands health care systems are seeing from sick COVID patients, emergency rooms are burdened with those simply seeking tests to verify that they are not sick and can return to work,’ the press release said.