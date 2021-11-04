FEMA denies Hurley application

The Buchanan County Board of Supervisors immediately voted to appeal the FEMA decision, said County Administrator Craig Horn, “But, we think we're going to be in the middle of winter before we get an answer." FEMA has said it would entertain a request for an appeal within 30 days of its ruling, but has offered no timeline for responding to that request.

The LTRG, made up of community leaders and representatives of the United Way of Southwest Virginia, responded to the FEMA denial by intensifying its own fund-raising efforts on behalf of the residents of Hurley. “FEMA’s ruling comes despite the fact that the Virginia Department of Emergency Management assessed 44 homes in Hurley as ‘destroyed,’” said Travis Staton, president and CEO of United Way of Southwest Virginia, the LTRG's fiscal agent. "The LTRG has been raising funds with the expectation that those funds would complement FEMA's assistance to the community. We strongly urge FEMA to grant the appeal in a timely manner."

The LTRG has raised $236,000 to date, but hopes to significantly raise that figure in the coming days as word of FEMA's ruling spreads.