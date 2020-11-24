Businesses honored for efforts in pandemic

Abingdon, Va. – A pair of area businesses were honored for thier efforts to keep operating in the midst of COivd-19.
Lawrence Brothers of Bluefield and Paul’s Fan Company of Big Rock were given Excellence in Business awards by the Appalachian Council for Innovation Oct. 15. The Appalachian Council for Innovation (ACI) (formerly known as the Southwestern Virginia Technology Council) held its annual gala and awards ceremony at the Higher Education Center.
The gala recognized organizations that rose above the challenges of 2020 and went above and beyond to overcome, adapt and respond. The awards recipients were as follows:
Excellence in Business – Standing Strong in Challenging Times was awarded to Lawrence Brothers, Inc. of Bluefield, VA. By adapting quickly to the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic and implementing numerous operational changes to ensure the safety and wellbeing of their employees they were able to keep their facility up and operational and meet the needs of their customers. Although they faced challenges with reduced demand, they creatively collaborated with their customer to meet their future needs and utilize the time to build inventory and spread the impacts over multiple months. Lawrence Brothers has stood strong through these challenging times.
Excellence in Business – Standing Strong in Challenging Times was awarded to Paul’s Fan Company located in Big Rock, VA. Paul’s Fans leaned into the challenge of the COVID-19 pandemic and ensuing responses and shutdowns by focusing on what they could do as a business. Prior to the crisis they had plans for expansion and relocation to an 80,000 square foot shell building in Southern Gap Industrial Park in Buchanan County and a second industrial location in the Lee County Constitutional Oaks Industrial Park. Their plans for the new location in Lee County is a new division called Paul’s Automation and Controls utilizing technology to manage the operation and maintenance of ventilation systems. By focusing on preparing the facilities in the new locations and the diversification of their business into the Automation and Controls they were able to keep their employees on the payroll during the downturn due to COVID-19. These efforts coupled with adjustments to operations and implementation of work from home opportunities for those non-manufacturing employees they kept “their people” safe and working. Paul’s Fan Company certainly has stood strong during these challenging times.
Outstanding Regional Accomplishment. Bob Stolle, CEO and President of Center for Innovative Technology presented Esther W Bolling the Outstanding Regional Accomplishment award. Ms. Bolling has served as the Executive Director of the Southwestern Virginia Technology Council for 17 years. She has worked tirelessly for this Council and for the good of Southwestern Virginia. Esther has donated and devoted time and money to advance the region. Her guidance and leadership took SWVTC and now the Appalachian Council for Innovation to new heights and direction. Going forward, this annual award will be referred to as the Esther W Bolling outstanding regional achievement award.
Excellence in Government Response - COVID-19 was awarded to Virginia Coalfield Economic Development Authority (VCEDA). They recognized early in the pandemic the hardship businesses were experiencing and provided necessary funding to various regional Economic and Industrial Development Authorities for quick distribution to businesses in need. VCEDA Board member Harry Childress accepted on their behalf.
Excellence in Government Response - COVID-19 was awarded to the City of Norton, VA. Their early recognition of the affect the pandemic was having on businesses in Norton resulted in quickly creating business loans to assist operations through the early weeks.
The Excellence in Business Support – COVID-19 was awarded to Sandy Ratliff and Virginia Community Capital for their efforts in quick response to COVID-19. Sandy and Virginia Community Capital immediately began to help regional businesses by listening and responding to their needs, providing support and workshops to keep businesses informed.
