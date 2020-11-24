Businesses honored for efforts in pandemic

Abingdon, Va. – A pair of area businesses were honored for thier efforts to keep operating in the midst of COivd-19.

Lawrence Brothers of Bluefield and Paul’s Fan Company of Big Rock were given Excellence in Business awards by the Appalachian Council for Innovation Oct. 15. The Appalachian Council for Innovation (ACI) (formerly known as the Southwestern Virginia Technology Council) held its annual gala and awards ceremony at the Higher Education Center.

The gala recognized organizations that rose above the challenges of 2020 and went above and beyond to overcome, adapt and respond. The awards recipients were as follows:

Excellence in Business – Standing Strong in Challenging Times was awarded to Lawrence Brothers, Inc. of Bluefield, VA. By adapting quickly to the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic and implementing numerous operational changes to ensure the safety and wellbeing of their employees they were able to keep their facility up and operational and meet the needs of their customers. Although they faced challenges with reduced demand, they creatively collaborated with their customer to meet their future needs and utilize the time to build inventory and spread the impacts over multiple months. Lawrence Brothers has stood strong through these challenging times.