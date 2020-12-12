New business heading to the Bluestone

Tazewell, Va. – Ground will soon be broken for a new business in the Bluestone Industrial Park.

During its Dec. 9 meeting the Industrial Development Authority approved a Construction Manager At Risk contract with Bruneaux Bait to build a 4,000 square foot building in the Bluestone, with $400,000 in VCEDA loan funds and $100,000.00 of their own money.

The lease-purchase agreement is for them to operate a bait company for up to 20 years. The company is responsible for any costs over the $500,000 and overseeing the construction.

Their payments to the county will equal the loan payments to VCEDA. The project was developed by local veterinarian Steve Munsey and Morten Construction will erect the building.

The company is hopeful the building will be complete by February and a formal announcement and ground breaking ceremony held in the spring.

[In other action the authority:]

*Approved a $400k loan application to VCEDA for project LB and a $250k loan application to Cumberland Plateau for the same project. The company would produce 20 new jobs by 2021.