New business heading to the Bluestone

Tazewell, Va. – Ground will soon be broken for a new business in the Bluestone Industrial Park.
During its Dec. 9 meeting the Industrial Development Authority approved a Construction Manager At Risk contract with Bruneaux Bait to build a 4,000 square foot building in the Bluestone, with $400,000 in VCEDA loan funds and $100,000.00 of their own money.
The lease-purchase agreement is for them to operate a bait company for up to 20 years. The company is responsible for any costs over the $500,000 and overseeing the construction.
Their payments to the county will equal the loan payments to VCEDA. The project was developed by local veterinarian Steve Munsey and Morten Construction will erect the building.
The company is hopeful the building will be complete by February and a formal announcement and ground breaking ceremony held in the spring.
[In other action the authority:]
*Approved a $400k loan application to VCEDA for project LB and a $250k loan application to Cumberland Plateau for the same project. The company would produce 20 new jobs by 2021.
*Approved a Machinery and Tools Tax grant for project CS to grant them an amount equal to their annual machinery and tools tax payments on up to $375,000.00 worth of new machinery contingent on proof that they have paid taxes and created 3 new jobs in 2021.
* Approved a settlement with project Biscuit over a disputed amount due on their performance agreement. Previously the IDA agreed to provide them a grant equal to the new taxes paid by the new restaurant they built on the property up to the cost of the sewer pump station they installed on their property. They filed a claim for $187,000.00 and the IDA had approved $126,000.00. The parties agreed on a total grant in the amount of $158,743.00.
**Received an update from Young on CARES act funding to county businesses.
*Heard from County Attorney Chase Collins that the final paperwork has been completed for the $800,000 received from the Department of Housing and Community Development. Collins said the funds will be administered by the chamber of commerce and should be ready to go before the year’s end.
*Heard from Young that Valley Animal Clinic and Tazewell Dance Center have applied for VCEDA seed capital funds.
*Heard from Melanie Lawrence and Larry Ratliff about the Business Challenge. The winners of the contest will be announced later in the month.
*Met in closed session to discuss contract negotiations with Gress Engineering with no action taken.
*Adjourned until Jan. 13 at two p.m.
