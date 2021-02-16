Bluefield's new baseball team is the Ridge Runners

Bluefield, Va. – A railroad runs through it and Bluefield’s baseball team will remind people of that fact.
Rocky Malamisura, General Manager of the Bluefield Baseball Club was joined by representatives of the town of Bluefield and the city of Bluefield WVA., in announcing that the new Appalachian League team in Bluefield will be called the Ridge Runners.
The team will be comprised of college freshmen and sophomores and will be a wooden bat league similar to the Cape Cod League. Malamisura said it will be an invitation only league for players.
The Ridge Runners name was chosen from 125 submissions and was pared down to five which went through an advance legal search. A video showing the town’s railroad and coal history as well as baseball.
The Ridge Runner is a train that once straddled East River Mountain and now sits in City Park just outside Bowen Field. “Ridge Runners as a lot of folks may not know, in 1964 the little train that sits outside the park straddled the line atop East River Mountain half in Virginia, half in West Virginia.
With the rich railroad history and the coal mining history we’ve had here in the area the little train just became a symbol of the region and we thought it was a great, great honor for our heritage to name it the Ridge Runners,’ Malamisura said.
The new team keeps the long history of baseball in Bluefield going and will join the Blue Grays as the only team to represent Bluefield without bearing the name of a major league affiliation. The team will open its season June 5 and between now and then they will be lining up sponsors and affiliations.
The team replaces the Blue Jays minor league team that was in Bluefield through 2019. All 10 teams that comprised the Rookie professional baseball league were eliminated by Major League Baseball last year. The Appalachian League joined with USA Baseball and Major League Baseball to keep teams in all 10 towns of the Appalachian League.
Malamisura said Senators Manchin and Capito and Congressman Morgan Griffith were instrumental in He said the league will be the premier wooden bat collegiate league in the country.
While the league stays alive the Mercer Cup is dead. The rivalry between Bluefield and Princeton will continue in a different form. Malamisura said details of the new rivalry will be released once Princeton unveils its new name and logo.
Princeton and Danville are the only two cities in the new league that have not released details of their new team. Malamisura said tickets and merchandise will be available in the coming weeks.
He said in person attendance will be allowed but it might have to be limited because of the Coronavirus. The ball park is in Virginia but owned by Bluefield West Virginia.