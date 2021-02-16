Bluefield's new baseball team is the Ridge Runners

The new team keeps the long history of baseball in Bluefield going and will join the Blue Grays as the only team to represent Bluefield without bearing the name of a major league affiliation. The team will open its season June 5 and between now and then they will be lining up sponsors and affiliations.

The team replaces the Blue Jays minor league team that was in Bluefield through 2019. All 10 teams that comprised the Rookie professional baseball league were eliminated by Major League Baseball last year. The Appalachian League joined with USA Baseball and Major League Baseball to keep teams in all 10 towns of the Appalachian League.

Malamisura said Senators Manchin and Capito and Congressman Morgan Griffith were instrumental in He said the league will be the premier wooden bat collegiate league in the country.

While the league stays alive the Mercer Cup is dead. The rivalry between Bluefield and Princeton will continue in a different form. Malamisura said details of the new rivalry will be released once Princeton unveils its new name and logo.

Princeton and Danville are the only two cities in the new league that have not released details of their new team. Malamisura said tickets and merchandise will be available in the coming weeks.

He said in person attendance will be allowed but it might have to be limited because of the Coronavirus. The ball park is in Virginia but owned by Bluefield West Virginia.