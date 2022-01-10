Tazewell County Schools awarded school security funds

Tazewell, Va. – All Tazewell County Schools will soon have new intercom systems.

Career and Technical Education Director Cynthia Hurley told the school board at its Jan. 10 meeting that grant funds have been secured to replace the systems at all the schools. Hurley said the county was awarded $200,571 in school security funds to pay for the work.

She said the school system has budgeted just over $50,000 for its part of the cost of the project. She said that grant covered all of the schools except the career and technical Center and its system will be replaced under another grant.

Hurley said the school system hopes to have all the new systems installed within the next six months. She said the new systems should greatly improve the quality of communication in the buildings.

[In other action the board:]

*awarded a contract for $210,000 to replace the floor in the gymnasium at Graham Middle School. Superintendent of Schools Dr. Chris Stacy said the floor was damaged by a leaking HVAC system and insurance will cover the bulk of the replacement cost.

*Awarded a contract for $23,800 to Dunford Roofing for a roof on the kitchen area of Richlands Elementary.