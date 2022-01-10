 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tazewell County Schools awarded school security funds
Tazewell, Va. – All Tazewell County Schools will soon have new intercom systems.

Career and Technical Education Director Cynthia Hurley told the school board at its Jan. 10 meeting that grant funds have been secured to replace the systems at all the schools. Hurley said the county was awarded $200,571 in school security funds to pay for the work.

 She said the school system has budgeted just over $50,000 for its part of the cost of the project. She said that grant covered all of the schools except the career and technical Center and its system will be replaced under another grant.

Hurley said the school system hopes to have all the new systems installed within the next six months.  She said the new systems should greatly improve the quality of communication in the buildings.

[In other action the board:]

*awarded a contract for $210,000 to replace the floor in the gymnasium at Graham Middle School. Superintendent of Schools Dr. Chris Stacy said the floor was damaged by a leaking HVAC system and insurance will cover the bulk of the replacement cost.

*Awarded a contract for $23,800 to Dunford Roofing for a roof on the kitchen area of Richlands Elementary.

*Reorganized for the New Year with Donna Whittington as chairman and Irene Mullins as vice chair.

*Continued the policy of requiring students and employees to wear masks on school property for another month.

*Heard from Stacy that the proposed state budget includes a five percent pay raise for teachers and other school system employees.

*Adjourned until Feb. 14 at 5 pm.

