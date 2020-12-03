Tazewell County School Board changes meeting date

The December regular monthly School Board meeting has been changed from December 14 to December 16. The meeting will be held in the Tazewell Middle School auditorium. Closed session will begin at 5:00 p.m. and the regular session will begin at 6:30 p.m. Due to the rising number of Covid-19 cases in Tazewell County and the Governor’s most recent order, the audience will be limited to the first 25 individuals who arrive. All who enter must wear a mask. Anyone wishing to make public comments should email their statement to all Board members before the meeting, in the event they would not be in the 25 admitted to the meeting.