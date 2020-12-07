One dead, one wounded in apparent domestic incident in Tazewell

Tazewell, Va. – An apparent domestic dispute late in the evening of Dec. 6 ended with one person dead and another wounded.

A press release from the Tazewell Police Department said officers responded to a 911 hang up call at 11:31 p.m. Upon arrival in the 200 block of Muncy Lane in North Tazewell, they found forced entry had been made to the home.

They also found a 49-year-old female with a gunshot wound. The investigation led to officers charging 48-year-old John D. Lester, II of Tazewell with malicious wounding and use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

A search was stated for the suspect and he was later found deceased and is believed to be a victim of a self -inflicted gunshot wound. The incident is still under investigation.