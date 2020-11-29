Richlands hopeful Honey Festival will happen in New Year

Richlands, Va. – Plans are underway for a Winter Honey Festival in 2021.

After flooding and the pandemic ended any hopes of the 2020 version of the annual event, organizers are planning ways to make one happen this year. Dr. John Willis, chairman of the event’s planning committee sent out a letter Nov. 18 encouraging volunteers to be ready for the 2021 festival.

“As you all know, 2021 will be the first festival since the General Assembly declared February as Winter Honey Month. We cannot fail to make the festival happen – even in a rather altered form. We may not be able to hold the popular exposition but we need to be ready if we can. There are lots of other things we can do safely to celebrate Winter Honey,’ Willis said.

He said the group has the entire month of February to play with and outlined ways to hold the birding trip to Burke’s Garden and the elk viewings in Buchanan County using private vehicles instead of buses for transportation.

He is hopeful beekeeping classes and CART performances staples of past honey festivals will also be held. Willis is hoping a Riverwalk along the Clinch in Critterville will replace the Channel’s walk held in past years.