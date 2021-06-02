Tazewell County lifts state of emergency

Tazewell, Va. – After 15 months Tazewell County is no longer under a state of emergency.

During its June 1 meeting the Tazewell County Board of Supervisors heard from County Administrator Eric Young that the state of emergency that started in February of 2020 with flooding and continued when Covid 19 hit in March has officially ended.

Young said county offices are now open to the public, Knuckolls Hall and other fairgrounds facilities are available for rent and other county facilities are reopening. He said the Coronavirus cases are averaging around six a day and the number of people vaccinated is over 30 percent.

[In other action the board:]

*Transferred $2,040.96 from contingency and grants account to the sheriff’s office account to cover donations.

*Declared a Brinks truck owned by the sheriff’s office to be surplus property.

*Transferred $417.88 from contingency and grants to the library account to cover donations.

*Ratified $430,000 CSA payment from the May financial orders.

*Ratified $1,500 in Southern district funds to the Virginia Motorcycle Meetup June 11-13.