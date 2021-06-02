Tazewell County lifts state of emergency

Tazewell, Va. – After 15 months Tazewell County is no longer under a state of emergency.
During its June 1 meeting the Tazewell County Board of Supervisors heard from County Administrator Eric Young that the state of emergency that started in February of 2020 with flooding and continued when Covid 19 hit in March has officially ended.
Young said county offices are now open to the public, Knuckolls Hall and other fairgrounds facilities are available for rent and other county facilities are reopening. He said the Coronavirus cases are averaging around six a day and the number of people vaccinated is over 30 percent.
[In other action the board:]
*Transferred $2,040.96 from contingency and grants account to the sheriff’s office account to cover donations.
*Declared a Brinks truck owned by the sheriff’s office to be surplus property.
*Transferred $417.88 from contingency and grants to the library account to cover donations.
*Ratified $430,000 CSA payment from the May financial orders.
*Ratified $1,500 in Southern district funds to the Virginia Motorcycle Meetup June 11-13.
*Ratified $500 southern district funds to the Iron Titans to pay for the band for the Blessing of the Bikes.
*Ratified the agreement with the chamber, IDA and the county regarding the DHCD grant.
*Ratified the poll extending the deadline for SWCC scholarship applicants to June 1.
*Approved $2,490 in comp time payments for the economic development manager.
*Ratified up to $2,000 for trash pickers and safety vests from the landfill fund for community cleanups across the county.
*Approved $200 southern district funds or Nuckolls Hall rental for project graduation.
*Transferred $250 from contingency to the library account to cover expenses for the Emma Yates Library ribbon cutting.
*Transferred $102,983 from contingency and grants to the EMS contingency account.
*Approved $4,000 for road improvements needed for the bicycle race.
*Met in closed session to discuss personnel regarding several positions, contract negotiations for broadband and a legislative consultant for Project Jonah.
*Heard from Rachel Patton about workforce training grants.
*Re-appointed Chris Plaster, Adrienne Culbertson, David Anderson and David Larimer to the Clinch Valley Community Action Board.
*Re-appointed Curt Breeding, Glenn Catron, Ann Robinson, Chuck Presley and Maggie Asbury to the enterprise zone committee.
*Re-appointed Kyle Hurt and Larry Ratliff to the Industrial Development Authority.
*Appointed Tim Daniels to the Ninth District financing Development Committee.
*Re-appointed Ann Robinson to the Planning Commission.
*Re-appointed Shawn Durham and Mike Hymes to the Recreation Development Authority.
*Re-appointed Russell Stowers, Scott Rasnick, Curt Gillespie and Clyde Sparks to the road viewers committee.
*Re-appointed Jack Asbury, Jonathan Roberts and Scott Rasnick to the transportation and safety commission.
*Voted to continue paying the Cove Community Internet Bill through August.
*Recessed until June 29 at four pm.