VCEDA helps fund state of the art eye care facility in Tazewell

TAZEWELL, VA – When Amber Hurley McCulley opened Clear Sight EyeCare earlier this year, her goal was to provide comprehensive eyecare services utilizing state-of-the-art technology and equipment to benefit residents in the region. With the assistance of a $6,500 Virginia Coalfield Economic Development Authority (VCEDA) seed capital matching grant, she has been able to grow her business, purchasing equipment she said she otherwise would have had to wait to add to her new practice.

“VCEDA was pleased to assist Clear Sight EyeCare in acquiring the equipment it wanted to add to augment its services,” said VCEDA Executive Director/General Counsel Jonathan Belcher. “Clear Sight EyeCare projects five full time jobs within five years.”

The new clinic is located at 284 Ben Bolt Avenue and there, McCulley provides comprehensive vision and medical eyecare and offers full optical shop services featuring more than 500 pairs of glasses frames from which to choose, ranging from budget frames to designer frames. Contacts and sunglasses are also available.

McCulley noted Clear Sight offers eyecare services for the family -- for patients as young as six months old to those who are 100 or more in the geriatric community.