Tazewell County approves CARES funding for busineses

Tazewell, Va. – Some of the county’s leading employers got a business boost from the latest round of CARES act money distributed by the county.
During its Dec. 1 meeting the board of supervisors approved $397,985.24 in payments to 11 companies that had requested $1,620,820.29. The applications were reviewed by county staff and the Industrial Development Authority before being sent to the board of supervisors.
The 11 companies employ a total of 674 people and the majority of them rank in the top 50 employers in the county. Jenmar employs 141 people and ranks 16 among county employers and they requested $150,000 and received $94,470.
Ceramic Technology employs 26 and they asked for $337,007 and received $17,420. Consolidated Steel has 84 people on the payroll and requested $250,000. They were awarded $56,280.
Lawrence Brothers with 63 people employed received $42,210 after requesting $100,000. Pyott Boone holds the 27th spot in the top 50 employers with 89 and they received the entire $, 8,144.25 they asked for.
Pemco employs 73.5 people and received $49,245 of a $219,052.95 request. Marshall Miller was awarded $20,345 of a $28,616. Peters Equipment received $31,490 of a $47,000 request.
J&S Transport received the entire $20,000 they requested. The company employs 33 people. Clinch River Forest Products employs 60 people and received $40,200 from a $318,000 application.
Simmons Equipment applied for $125,000 and was awarded $18,090. The board decided to allow companies that missed the deadline to request funds until Dec. 16.
County Administrator Eric Young said there would likely be money left from the $50,000 they set aside for appeals of small business grants. He recommended and the board agreed to set aside those funds and an additional $50,000 to handle those requests.
The board tabled requests from the towns of Bluefield, Tazewell and Richlands for $100,000 each to purchase new vehicles. They awarded hazard pay funds of $38,000 to the Sheriff's Office for Deputies. It will be left to the Sheriff to determine which deputies have experienced a greater hazard during the Pandemic. The board approved $8,000.00 for social services with the same conditions. County EMTs were awarded $1,000.00 per full time and $500.00 per part time employee who have averaged more than 1 6 hours per week. The board asked Young to ask the Towns for a figure on what it would cost to do the same for their EMTs.
The board approved $38,250 to United Way Day Care for cost assistance through Dec. 31. They also approved $4,312.95 for ppe and lost employee time due to VDH ordered isolation and quarantine.
They took no action on requests for hazard stipends for county employees in the constitutional offices or on a request for a hands free evidence collecting system. The board recessed until Dec. 16 at two p.m.
