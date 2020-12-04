Tazewell County approves CARES funding for busineses

Simmons Equipment applied for $125,000 and was awarded $18,090. The board decided to allow companies that missed the deadline to request funds until Dec. 16.

County Administrator Eric Young said there would likely be money left from the $50,000 they set aside for appeals of small business grants. He recommended and the board agreed to set aside those funds and an additional $50,000 to handle those requests.

The board tabled requests from the towns of Bluefield, Tazewell and Richlands for $100,000 each to purchase new vehicles. They awarded hazard pay funds of $38,000 to the Sheriff's Office for Deputies. It will be left to the Sheriff to determine which deputies have experienced a greater hazard during the Pandemic. The board approved $8,000.00 for social services with the same conditions. County EMTs were awarded $1,000.00 per full time and $500.00 per part time employee who have averaged more than 1 6 hours per week. The board asked Young to ask the Towns for a figure on what it would cost to do the same for their EMTs.

The board approved $38,250 to United Way Day Care for cost assistance through Dec. 31. They also approved $4,312.95 for ppe and lost employee time due to VDH ordered isolation and quarantine.

They took no action on requests for hazard stipends for county employees in the constitutional offices or on a request for a hands free evidence collecting system. The board recessed until Dec. 16 at two p.m.