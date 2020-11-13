Tazewell County Schools set to deploy Chromebooks to all students

Tazewell, VA- Chromebooks may be in the hands of all Tazewell County Students by the New Year.

During its Nov. 9 meeting the Tazewell County School Board heard from Director of Technology Cynthia Beavers that the system had received 3,700 new devices to support instruction for in person and online learning. The system issued a press release later in the week saying they plan a one to one initiative to provide devices to all students in the division.

The release said “the staff is working as quickly as possible to unbox, inventory, and otherwise prepare each of these devices for deployment; however, it is a time consuming task for this many devices. The goal is to have a learning device available for each TCPS student when they return to school after Christmas break while in the meantime maintaining enough on hand to support a school should another Covid related shutdown occur.’

Beavers said at the meeting the county had already issued 2,313 devices and provided 218 hot spots for students to use for internet access. The press release said the 3,700 new devices would allow all students to have a Chromebook.

Beavers said it would also replace Chromebooks taken from classrooms when the county did not have enough to supply the online learners.