Tazewell County donates $363,000 to Carilion Clinic

Tazewell, Va. – Telemedicine has made great strides during the pandemic and Carilion Tazewell Community Hospital’s program got a boost from the county Nov. 10.

Nancy Howell Agee, CEO of Carilion came to Tazewell to accept a check for $363,000 from the county. The money came from the locality’s share of federal CARES act funds. "We are so appreciative of our partners in Tazewell County. Access to health care regularly comes up as a top need in our Tazewell Community Healthy Assessment. That's why we will use the CARES Act funds to build on our existing telemedicine network and improve access to high quality care close to home," she said.

The health and safety of the residents of Tazewell County are of the utmost importance," said Mike Hymes, member of the Tazewell County Board of Supervisors and Carilion Tazewell Community Hospital Board Member. "The Board of Supervisors remains committed to supporting our emergency health response by strengthening testing resources across our community. We appreciate Carilion Tazewell Community Hospital’s partnership and are grateful for the sacrifices its employees make, on a daily basis, to battle the coronavirus.