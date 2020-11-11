Tazewell County donates $363,000 to Carilion Clinic

Tazewell, Va. – Telemedicine has made great strides during the pandemic and Carilion Tazewell Community Hospital’s program got a boost from the county Nov. 10.
Nancy Howell Agee, CEO of Carilion came to Tazewell to accept a check for $363,000 from the county. The money came from the locality’s share of federal CARES act funds. "We are so appreciative of our partners in Tazewell County. Access to health care regularly comes up as a top need in our Tazewell Community Healthy Assessment. That's why we will use the CARES Act funds to build on our existing telemedicine network and improve access to high quality care close to home," she said.
The health and safety of the residents of Tazewell County are of the utmost importance," said Mike Hymes, member of the Tazewell County Board of Supervisors and Carilion Tazewell Community Hospital Board Member. "The Board of Supervisors remains committed to supporting our emergency health response by strengthening testing resources across our community. We appreciate Carilion Tazewell Community Hospital’s partnership and are grateful for the sacrifices its employees make, on a daily basis, to battle the coronavirus.
County Administrator Eric Young recounted three generations of his family visiting local health care providers and said while the technology changes the gratitude for the care the hospital provides doesn’t waver.
Agee said people are tired and weary of the pandemic but the workers continue the battle and the company is doing alright in the unusual times. Hymes said Carilion is committed to supporting the community and meeting the health care needs.
Agee encouraged people to give themselves a pat on the back for surviving the pandemic. “The question I get most often is when is this going to be over. It’s going to be awhile longer, so hang in there,’ she said.
The company is in the midst of a needs survey for the community and Agee said the gift from the county and a $million from the Department of Agriculture will be used to meet the health care needs in the county and the other areas the nonprofit company serves.
Supervisor Maggie Asbury complimented the work done at the Tazewell facility said it has an outstanding reputation in the area.
