Tazewell County murder trial delayed

Tazewell, Va. – A Bluefield man charged with murder in 2017 will wait until the New Year before facing the court.

Michael Wayne Pennington, Jr. was charged in April of 2017 with the murder of 21-year-old Katelyn Ann Toler. Toler was reported missing on April 3. Three days later, Bluefield Police officers responded to a call to a heavily wooded area of Mountain Lane and discovered the woman’s remains. The secondary road winds through an undeveloped area of the mountain, leading to Bland County.

Pennington is also charged with three counts of grand larceny, three counts larceny with intent to sell or distribute, credit card theft, credit card fraud and receiving goods from credit card fraud.

He was indicted by a grand jury May 9 of 2017 and has been awaiting trial since.

His case was delayed several times after the Covid 19 pandemic stopped jury trials in March of this year. The county’s circuit court was given the go ahead for jury trials last month and Pennington’s trial was scheduled to begin Dec. 2.