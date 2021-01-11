Richlands man pleads to federal explosives charge

Abingdon, Va. – A Richlands man who nearly blew himself up last summer has pleaded guilty to federal firearms charges.

Cole Carini, 24, pleaded guilty Jan. 11 to one count of possessing and manufacturing an unregistered explosive device. A sentencing hearing has been scheduled for April 13. At sentencing, Carini faces up to ten years imprisonment and a $250,000 fine.

Local, state and federal law enforcement agents spent nearly three days last June at a home on Holy Road just outside the Richlands town limits. County sheriff’s deputies were the first to respond after 911 received a call from a female at the Holy Road address saying her son had fallen under a lawn mower and his hand was cut off.

Carini was taken to a local medical facility and later transferred by helicopter toRoanoke. Medical personnel called the sheriff’s office because the wounds did not appear to have come from a lawn mower.