Richlands man pleads to federal explosives charge

Abingdon, Va. – A Richlands man who nearly blew himself up last summer has pleaded guilty to federal firearms charges.
Cole Carini, 24, pleaded guilty Jan. 11 to one count of possessing and manufacturing an unregistered explosive device. A sentencing hearing has been scheduled for April 13. At sentencing, Carini faces up to ten years imprisonment and a $250,000 fine.
Local, state and federal law enforcement agents spent nearly three days last June at a home on Holy Road just outside the Richlands town limits. County sheriff’s deputies were the first to respond after 911 received a call from a female at the Holy Road address saying her son had fallen under a lawn mower and his hand was cut off.
Carini was taken to a local medical facility and later transferred by helicopter toRoanoke. Medical personnel called the sheriff’s office because the wounds did not appear to have come from a lawn mower.
A press release from the U.S. Attorney’s office said Carinia was suffering from suffering from extensive injuries to his hands, and shrapnel wounds to his neck and throat. Sheriff’s deputies went to the scene on the morning of June 3 and along with state police and FBI was on the scene around the clock into the evening hours of June 5. Jewell Main Road which runs from Richlands to Jewell Ridge was closed for several hours June 4 while state police hauled two loads of material to the firing range used by Richlands police for detonation.
The release from the U.S. Attorney’s office said the material was believed to be Triacetone Triperoxide, an explosive substance used in the creation of improvised explosive devices, and a partially constructed pressure cooker explosive device similar to that used in the Boston Marathon bombing. They also discovered drawings of improvised explosive devices.