New equipment aids courthouse security

Tazewell, Va. – New equipment has been added to the Tazewell County Courthouse and sheriff’s office in an effort to keep the public and county employees safe.

Free standing thermal imaging scanners were placed at the entrances. The devices check the temperature range of anyone entering the building by simply having them place their wrist to the side of the machine.

The Sheriff’s office bought the devices using CARES act funds from the board of supervisors and the county’s information technology assisted with installation. Sheriff Brian Hieatt said he saw the devices in operation at other offices and talked with County Administrator Eric Young before the county purchased them. The devices are programmed to beep if someone has a temperature of 100.1 or higher.

Hieatt said the pictures are confined to that one device and would only be checked if a person called and said they became ill after visiting the courthouse. “If someone called and said they tested positive we could look at the machine and see who was around them as part of contact tracing,’ the sheriff said.

The new scanners are at both entrances to the courthouse and both entrances will remain open for the time being. In addition to the new imagers the county treasurer’s office has placed a box at the courthouse entrance where people can drop payments without entering the building.