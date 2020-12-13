Tazewell County sheriff honored

Tazewell County Sheriff Brian Hieatt was recognized with a special presentation by the Executive Board of Appalachia HIDTA. Sheriff Hieatt was appointed to serve on the Executive Board in 2016 and has now finished serving two terms as a representative of Virginia’s Law Enforcement.

The Appalachia HIDTA mission is to enhance and coordinate drug enforcement efforts of local, state and federal law enforcement agencies within areas designated as High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas by pursuing the disruption/dismantlement of Drug Trafficking Organizations, particularly as it relates to the specific drug threat of the Appalachian region. Appalachia HIDTA covers multiple counties throughout Virginia, West Virginia, Tennessee, and Kentucky, and the Executive Board is comprised of representatives from the FBI, Army National Guard, DEA, and ATF, as well as, U.S. Attorneys, and State and Local Law Enforcement Officers from all four states.

“Being a part of Appalachia HIDTA has brought a lot of resources to Tazewell County and has helped in the work we are doing to combat illegal drugs.I have appreciated the opportunity to have been a member of the Executive Board, and I have enjoyed working with federal agents and law enforcement throughout the Appalachia area in this common goal,’ Hieatt said.