RNP 1118 Barringer to serve three years

Abingdon, Va. – A Bluefield woman will serve three years in federal prison for tax fraud and making false statements.

Teresa Barringer, the former executive vice present of J&R Manufacturing in Bluefield, was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Abingdon to serve three years in federal prison on charges of failing to pay taxes and making false statements. Acting United States Attorney Daniel P. Bubar announced in a press release.

Barringer, 59, was convicted in December 2019 following a three-day jury trial of three counts of willfully failing to pay payroll taxes and three counts of making false statements to federal law enforcement officers.

According to court documents, Barringer failed to pay more than $175,000 in payroll taxes withheld from employees. In July 2019, Barringer lied to federal agents when questioned about her employment and forms she falsely completed to make 401(k) withdrawals. At sentencing, the District Court found Barringer lied under oath when testifying during her trial.