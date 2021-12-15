VCEDA awards renewable energy funds to college

The SWCC Educational Foundation applied for the renewable funding as SWCC began planning to expand its program offerings in renewable and alternative energy.

“I am thrilled that VCEDA approved this renewable energy grant,” said Dr. Tommy Wright, president of SWCC. “Skills and certifications in the alternative energy sector can be used here in our own backyards and across the nation. This grant is a huge step toward a bright future for the students of Southwest and our community.”

Currently, SWCC offers a Renewable Energy & Energy Efficiency Career Studies Certificate and an Electrical/Electronics Associate of Applied Science two-year degree program. In order to expand these programs, SWCC began examining ways to expand its lab capacity to serve more students at one time, to provide students access to lab trainers that emulate and simulate the current equipment and emerging technology found in the industry, to integrate programs of study into an environment with real-world installations and opportunities to maintain and analyze the benefits of the installed alternative energy technologies and to build partnerships to have opportunities for students to complete internships, cooperative education and future employment.