Covid numbers on rise in Tazewell County

Tazewell, Va. – After weeks of decline Covid cases are now on the upswing in Tazewell County.
After having just eight new cases Dec. 19 and four Dec. 26, the numbers went to 58 Dec. 29, 69 Dec. 30 and 55 Dec. 31. The New Year opened with 23 new cases and 29 on Jan. 2. The Jan. 3 figure was 18 new cases but the seven day average still stood at 40.
The county has seen 6,975 cases, the most in the Cumberland Plateau district since the pandemic started resulting in 236 people being hospitalized and 122 deaths. The county’s vaccination rate is hovering around 47 percent.
Buchanan County has recorded 3,130 cases with 175 hospitalized and 87 deaths. Dickenson County has seen 2,240 cases with 67 hospitalized and 38 deaths.
Russell County the fourth county in the district has seen 4,689 cases with 174 hospitalizations and 78 deaths. Tazewell County’s vaccination rate is hovering around 47 percent with the possibility it could be higher since people who receive the vaccine in another state are not counted in Virginia.
County Administrator said the high numbers are starting to put a strain on the local hospitals. Ballad Health was showing admission of coronavirus patients outnumbering discharges 53-48 over the last seven days.
The health care chain was showing 275 patients at its network of hospitals in the area. Their positive test rate over the past seven days was 19.2 percent. Ballad owns hospitals in Virginia and Tennessee.
All local medical facilities, pharmacies and health departments are offering the vaccines and the boosters. Appalachian Agency for Senior Citizens offers a mobile unit to conduct testing and administer vaccines for local companies.
County Administrator Eric Young said his office is closely monitoring the situation in the county. He said the board of supervisors could be asked to re-instate a local emergency if the strain on hospitals, ems agencies and businesses becomes a problem.
The New Year brought requirements for employers of more than 100 people to require their employees to either show proof of vaccination or submit to testing. The county has at least four non retail employers, as well as some retail operations that employ 100 or more.
The board of supervisors is slated to meet Jan. 11 but could be polled or called to an emergency meeting if the situation warranted it before then.