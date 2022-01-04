Covid numbers on rise in Tazewell County

Tazewell, Va. – After weeks of decline Covid cases are now on the upswing in Tazewell County.

After having just eight new cases Dec. 19 and four Dec. 26, the numbers went to 58 Dec. 29, 69 Dec. 30 and 55 Dec. 31. The New Year opened with 23 new cases and 29 on Jan. 2. The Jan. 3 figure was 18 new cases but the seven day average still stood at 40.

The county has seen 6,975 cases, the most in the Cumberland Plateau district since the pandemic started resulting in 236 people being hospitalized and 122 deaths. The county’s vaccination rate is hovering around 47 percent.

Buchanan County has recorded 3,130 cases with 175 hospitalized and 87 deaths. Dickenson County has seen 2,240 cases with 67 hospitalized and 38 deaths.

Russell County the fourth county in the district has seen 4,689 cases with 174 hospitalizations and 78 deaths. Tazewell County’s vaccination rate is hovering around 47 percent with the possibility it could be higher since people who receive the vaccine in another state are not counted in Virginia.