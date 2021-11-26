VCEDA reports on year's projects

The board also agreed to convert a $112,000 loan awarded previously to the Buchanan County Industrial Development Authority to grant status, based upon the project having achieved the performance metrics for loan forgiveness required in the loan approval. The funds were used to help finance the installation and extension of high-speed broadband in the Conaway area of Buchanan County.

Seed capital matching grants were approved for 16 new businesses projecting the creation of 52 full-time jobs and 65 part-time jobs and private investment of $733,512.

Grants approved included those for $10,000 each for Southern Charm Decor LLC and The Weeping Willow Café & Tap House Inc., Russell County; Appalachian Adventures & Outfitters, Inc., Arsenal Development LLC, LECOWATIPA LLC d/b/a Route 19 Hot Dog Shop, Ole No. 3 Restaurant & Bar, LLC and Snuckle Butter, LLC, Tazewell County; American Muscle Detailing, LLC, Dickenson County; Appa Valley LLC d/b/a SoVa Gardens and Lee Driving School, Lee County; The Coffee Station LLC, Engine 343 Wood Fired Brick Oven Pizza LLC, 404 Café and Creamery, LLC, Huff Daddy BBQ LLC and Big Stone’s Gap Golf, Miniature Golf Course, LLC, Wise County; and $8,000 for Hand in Hand, PLLC in Buchanan County, which requested and was approved for that amount.