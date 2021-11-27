Christmas parades on tap in Tazewell County

Richlands, Va. – It is officially the Christmas season which means parades and other holiday activities are in full force.

Richlands opens the county parade season Dec. 2 with a parade starting at six p.m. “I love Christmas Movies ‘ is the theme and floats will be based on that theme. Lineup is at the Richlands Police Department.

Crab Orchard Museum and Pioneer Park hosts Frontier Christmas Dec. 3 from six until nine p.m. and Tazewell’s parade takes to the streets Dec. 4 with the theme “Lights of a Fairyland Christmas.’ Parade starts at 5:30 from Tazewell High School and goes to Main Street.

The town is also hosting a Christmas Market on Main Street from 10 a.m. until three p.m. The tree lighting ceremony will be at six p.m. Dec. 4 in the mini park.

The Characters of Christmas is the theme of Bluefield’s Christmas parade scheduled for Dec. 18. The parade starts at noon and will go through the downtown area.

The deadline to enter a float is Dec. 15 and forms may be mailed to thee town at p.o. box 1026, Bluefield Va., 246-05 or emailed to clerk@bluefieldva.org