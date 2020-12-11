Tazewell County PSA awarded funds to study water plant upgrades

Tazewell, Va. – Project Jonah’s arrival means the Tazewell County Public Service Authority will need to expand its services in the Claypool Hill area.

Estimates are the company will need 350,000 gallons of water per day and the PSA is looking at expanding its water plant at Claypool Hill and its sewer plant at Wardell. The authority announced last week it has been awarded $79,000 from Cumberland Plateau to cover the cost of preliminary engineering reports for the work.

Once the preliminary report is complete the Tazewell County Industrial Development Authority will use it to seek state and federal grants to help cover the cost of the work. County Administrator Eric Young said the funds gave the county a big boost in moving Jonah forward.

“This is a tremendous help in getting our fund raising efforts for the infrastructure improvements Jonah will need off the ground. As Jonah continues to gather momentum we are working hard to find as many grants as possible for the improvements to roads, water, and sewer the project will require. In many ways it will be a small City,’ He said.

The IDA also approved hiring a legislative advisor to help with finding funding related to Project Jonah. The county, along with Russell and Buchanan Counties announced the $228 million project last month.