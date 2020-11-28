Journalist encourages colleagues to report the truth

Bluefield, Va. – A Muslim living in Alabama visited Bluefield Nov. 19 to talk about how we perceive each other.

Kharim Shamsi Bashan, a native of Syria spoke at Bluefield College’s Media Appreciation luncheon. A photojournalist, author and professor, Bashan said he sought advice about public speaking from a friend, who told him to open with a joke about a camel.

“The first camel I ever saw was at the Knoxville Zoo,’ he said. He talked about the way Muslims are perceived and the social justice movement in America. “We tend to label each other on something superficial such as economic background, skin color or the region we come from,’ he said.

Bashan said he had been in America 15-20 years when 9/11 hit and he was teaching journalism at Samford University. He said the secretary told him if he didn’t want to come to work that day they would understand. He considered the matter important and went to work.

I made it to campus and got a cup of coffee and another professor came that I had known for 10 years. He said, personally, I can’t believe you would show your face here on a day like this. I had no response and he realized the magnitude of what he said and just turned around and left.’