Journalist encourages colleagues to report the truth

Bluefield, Va. – A Muslim living in Alabama visited Bluefield Nov. 19 to talk about how we perceive each other.
Kharim Shamsi Bashan, a native of Syria spoke at Bluefield College’s Media Appreciation luncheon. A photojournalist, author and professor, Bashan said he sought advice about public speaking from a friend, who told him to open with a joke about a camel.
“The first camel I ever saw was at the Knoxville Zoo,’ he said. He talked about the way Muslims are perceived and the social justice movement in America. “We tend to label each other on something superficial such as economic background, skin color or the region we come from,’ he said.
Bashan said he had been in America 15-20 years when 9/11 hit and he was teaching journalism at Samford University. He said the secretary told him if he didn’t want to come to work that day they would understand. He considered the matter important and went to work.
I made it to campus and got a cup of coffee and another professor came that I had known for 10 years. He said, personally, I can’t believe you would show your face here on a day like this. I had no response and he realized the magnitude of what he said and just turned around and left.’
Bashin questioned the role the media plays in how people are perceived. “The media is supposed to tell the truth so somebody can do something about the ills of society. What do you do when the role is skewed to fit certain political leanings?,’ he asked.
He said true Islam has nothing to do with terrorism. “You can’t listen to the news without hearing Islamic terrorism. He said a friend he had known for many years asked him what was with all the Islamic bombings. ‘
“Those reports are skewed and mislabeled. There are 1.7 billion Muslims in the world and they are not all terrorists. He put a scarf around his neck and told the audience he wears it to keep warm but many people consider it a political statement.
He said ISIS and other groups use Islam to attract followers but they have nothing to do with the true religion. “Jihad is actually man’s internal struggle with good and evil and true Islam cherishes life.’
He admonished the journalists to report the truth and the entire audience to practice love for their fellowman. “People ask if I am a Muslim or a Christian and say have you heard of love, that is what I believe in.’
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!