Tazewell County Schools to close year online

Tazewell, Va. – Tazewell County Schools will be all on line for their final week of 2020.

Superintendent of Schools Dr. Chris Stacy announced the decision Dec. 7. The press release said students would start accessing their classes via google classroom Dec. 14 with the exception of Graham High which was scheduled to start Dec. 8.

All schools are slated to return in person Jan. 11. Christmas break will be Dec. 21 through Jan. 2 and the week of Jan. 4-8 will be remote learning. The release said meals will also be available during the weeks of Dec. 14-18 and Jan. 4-8.

Parents were told to contact the schools for pick up times.