Tazewell County deputy injured in crash

Rocky Gap, Va. – A Tazewell County Sheriff’s Deputy was injured when his motorcycle collided with a van July 15.

Trooper Allen Stuart of the Va. State Police said William, (Bill) Asbury was riding his motorcycle west bound on Clear Fork Creek Road around five pm. He was on the four lane road near the interchange where Clear Fork Creek Road connects with Interstate 77.

He said the driver of the van was apparently unaware Asbury was in the other lane and attempted to change lanes. The van collided with Asbury’s motorcycle and he sustained serious injuries. The driver of the van was cited for improperly changing lanes.

He was taken by Medflight to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital. Major Heatley of the Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office said July 17 that Asbury had undergone one surgery and was possible facing another. He said Asbury sustained multiple injuries in the crash.

A resident of Bluefield, Asbury has been with the sheriff’s office for several years.